Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.39 and last traded at $156.11. 3,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.11.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.91.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
