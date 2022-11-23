NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 7.6 %

NH opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.