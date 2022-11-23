NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 7.6 %
NH opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.06.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Featured Stories
