NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 7.6 %

NH opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.