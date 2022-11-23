National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 78 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 39.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 170.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 588,142 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

