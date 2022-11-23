National Grid plc (LON:NG) Plans GBX 17.84 Dividend

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.84 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 962.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.43) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.60) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

