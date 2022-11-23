National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 27.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $4,422,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

