Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

