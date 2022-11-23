Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 103,538 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.