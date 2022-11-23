Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 103,538 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
