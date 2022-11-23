NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
NeoGames Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.82.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
