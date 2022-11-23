NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGames Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGames Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 75.3% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

