New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by TheStreet

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $26.08 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,742,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

