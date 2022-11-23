Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

