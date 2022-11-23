NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,363,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $101,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 61.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

