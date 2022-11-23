NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.56. 12,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,259,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 119.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 930,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,736,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 137.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 315,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

