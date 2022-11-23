Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $192,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Stock Down 9.1 %

NKLA opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 363,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

