NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.
NiSource Price Performance
Shares of NI opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.