Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $233.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 21.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 52.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

