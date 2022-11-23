Northland Securities Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.14% from the stock’s current price.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Camtek Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CAMT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
