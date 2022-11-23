Northland Securities Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.14% from the stock’s current price.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

About Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.