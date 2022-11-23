Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on December 14th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $22.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NOC opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $606,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $586,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

