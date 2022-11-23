NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NWHUF opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

