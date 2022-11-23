NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $116,780.40 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $116,780.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.9 %
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
