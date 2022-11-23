Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %
NVO stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
