Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.11%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,248,282. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

