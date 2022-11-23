Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,282 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

