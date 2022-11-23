Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 6,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,313,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

