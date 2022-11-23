Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

