NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

