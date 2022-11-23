NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.