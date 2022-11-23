O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,910 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Trading Up 2.8 %

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

