O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCO opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.45.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.