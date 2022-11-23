O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $455.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.15. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

