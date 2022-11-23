O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

