O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

