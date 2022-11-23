O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,063 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

