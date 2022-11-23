O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DEO opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.