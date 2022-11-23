O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

