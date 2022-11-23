Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %
OVLY opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $20.60.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
