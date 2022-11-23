Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

OVLY opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

