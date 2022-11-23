Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,723 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

