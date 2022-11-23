Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 132,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,040,000 after buying an additional 64,627 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.90 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.