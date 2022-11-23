Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 201,821 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.52.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $780.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

