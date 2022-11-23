Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head-To-Head Review

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -6,252.80% -55.11% -45.58% Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,299.49 -$68.28 million ($1.94) -3.45 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 21.10 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.53

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.94%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

