Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,377 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $73,000.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

