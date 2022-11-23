ON (NYSE:ONON) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

