OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

OneSpan Stock Down 4.9 %

OneSpan stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.