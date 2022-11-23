OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
OneSpan Stock Down 4.9 %
OneSpan stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.