Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins Acquires 120,000 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.13 per share, with a total value of C$4,575,274.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023,349 shares in the company, valued at C$77,144,810.05.

P. Thomas Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 160,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,243,156.48.

On Monday, August 29th, P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

TSE OTEX opened at C$38.75 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$34.72 and a 1 year high of C$64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

