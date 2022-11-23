Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bowlero Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.26 on Monday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 330,524 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

