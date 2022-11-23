Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $21.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $450.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.60 and a 200 day moving average of $401.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

