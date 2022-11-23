Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

