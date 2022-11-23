O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $818.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $818.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $852.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $853.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.