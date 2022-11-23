O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $853.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $762.55 and its 200-day moving average is $699.05.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.