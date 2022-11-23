Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,021 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

