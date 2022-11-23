Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 569,884 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

