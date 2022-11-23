Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
OESX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
