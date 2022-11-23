Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) & SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Financial Comparison

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -9.77% SMC 29.17% 14.11% 12.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orosur Mining and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Orosur Mining has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orosur Mining and SMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.45 million $0.01 20.02 SMC $6.48 billion 4.70 $1.72 billion $1.29 18.05

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. SMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orosur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC beats Orosur Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

